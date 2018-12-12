Sam Skinner: Scotland rugby union side in good place, says Exeter forward

Sam Skinner played in three of Scotland's autumn internationals, starting the win over Fiji and loss to South Africa

Exeter second row Sam Skinner feels Scotland's rugby union team are in a good place ahead of the Six Nations.

The Devon-born forward, who qualifies via his father, made his debut for Scotland last month against Fiji and also started against South Africa.

"We're in a really exciting place," Skinner, 23, told BBC Radio Devon.

"It showed with the last Six Nations campaign, we had a steady autumn and are really excited for the Six Nations challenge ahead of us."

Skinner has established himself in Exeter's second row this season and helped the Chiefs win eight of their nine league games.

And while he says his decision to pick Scotland over England was a tough one, it was the right call.

"I was honoured to get the opportunity to play for Scotland and I've had a great month playing for them," added the former England Under-20 international.

"It wasn't an easy decision because there are a lot of factors that affect the decision.

"But at the same time it was really easy, the second I went onto that pitch it was an unbelievable experience and I was so grateful to have that opportunity.

"I'm so happy that I've made that decision and excited to try and push forward with Scotland as much as possible now."

Scotland start the 2019 Six Nations with a home fixture against Italy on 2 February.