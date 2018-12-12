'Belief and hard work key for Ulster' - ex-Ireland player Paddy Wallace

Jordi Murphy and Jacob Stockdale combine to halt the progress of Jonathan Davies at Parc y Scarlets

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Four: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport NI website; match report on BBC Sport website

Ex-Ireland player Paddy Wallace says belief and hard work have been key to Ulster's improvement in recent weeks.

Ulster beat Scarlets 25-24 in last week's Champions Cup Pool Four game at Parc y Scarlets to boost their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

The sides will meet again at Kingpsan Stadium on Friday night.

"Dan's style of rugby has now been implemented in the Ulster team. It's built on the foundations on hard work and togetherness," said Wallace.

"There's a lot of belief in the squad amongst themselves and everybody to a man is working for each other. Those are the building blocks you need and they were apparent away to the Scarlets.

"That has built gradually throughout the season and is testament to the work being done by the likes of Dan and Jared Payne," added the BBC Sport NI analyst on Radio Ulster.

Ulster and their Welsh visitors will face each other for the fourth time this season in Belfast, with Ulster now five points behind pool leaders Racing 92 thanks to their bonus-point win last week.

The Scarlets are out of contention for the knockout stages after losing their first three matches of this year's competition.

"The strength in depth may not be quite there yet but when they are at full strength Ulster are a formidable force. A win on Friday would potentially put their destiny in their own hands with two more 'must-win' games to come in January.

"Given the difficulty of the pool and the squad available they are maybe in a position a lot of people did not expect."

Former Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall emphasised that the challenge for the Irish province now is to turn their victory over last season's semi-finalists into back-to-back victories.

"The big test is to back it up now at home. They know it's only half-time in terms of this fixture and if they don't do that the away win has been a bit in vain," argued Marshall.

"Rory Best's leadership in games like this is hard to quantify. He is able to get the best out of the people around him - the way he leads, talks and conducts himself is phenomenal.

"Dan has pushed principles of working hard and working together as a collective and much of what he has brought in has been well received.

"Ulster are playing to the final whistle and they are playing for each other."

Another BBC Radio Ulster pundit, former forward Tony McWhirter, underlines that "it's all to play for" for Ulster in their final three Pool Four encounters, with fixtures at home to Racing and away to third-placed Leicester Tigers also still to come.

"The Scarlets' European campaign is over - they're out of the competition - but Ulster now have the chance to build and gain some really good momentum," said McWhirter.

"They have had two good wins over two good Welsh teams in the last couple of weeks, Scarlets and before that Cardiff Blues in the Pro14, but Friday night's game is a crunch one.

"It would put them in the driving seat to put pressure on Racing in that home game in mid-January."