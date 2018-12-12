Isaac Miller: Worcester hooker overcomes broken collar bone to sign new contract

Isaac Miller broke his collar bone in Worcester Warriors' first pre-season friendly

Worcester Warriors hooker Isaac Miller has signed a new contract following his recovery from a broken collar bone.

Miller, 24, arrived from Championship side London Scottish last summer, but did not make his Warriors debut until coming on late in Friday's European Challenge Cup defeat by Pau in France.

The ex-Scotland Under-20 players is now fully fit after suffering the injury in a pre-season game against Benetton.

"There's no doubting his potential," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"Isaac made an excellent impression in pre-season, It was disappointing that he was injured in our first pre-season game."

Having signed a one-year contract last summer, Miller has now agreed an undisclosed-length deal.

"The opening few months of the season were obviously a very frustrating time," he said.

"But the club have been fantastic with me in helping me overcome my injury. And it was great to make my debut in France."