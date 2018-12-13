Andrei Ostrikov: Sale forward gets four-week suspension after Bordeaux red card

Andrei Ostrikov first joined Sale in 2011

Sale forward Andrei Ostrikov has been banned for four weeks after being sent off in his side's European Challenge Cup win at Bordeaux on Saturday.

The Russian second-row was red-carded for striking Jean-Baptiste Dubie and an independent disciplinary board found him guilty of the offence.

He will miss the return match with Bordeaux and Premiership games against Bristol, Gloucester and Saracens.

Bordeaux's Cyril Cazeaux was suspended for two weeks by the same board.

He was sent off for striking Ostrikov with his knee in the first half of the game.