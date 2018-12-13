Nicolas Chauvin: Stade Francais teenager dies after tackle in game at Bordeaux

A teenage rugby player with French side Stade Francais has died after being injured in a game.

Nicolas Chauvin, who was 19, suffered a broken neck after a tackle early in a youth match at Bordeaux on Sunday.

The injury led to the back-row suffering a cardiac arrest and brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

He was taken to hospital and had emergency surgery on his neck, but in a statement Stade said he died on Wednesday in hospital.

"Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences," the club said in a joint statement it issued with the players' family.

He is the second young player to die after injuries sustained in a game this season.

In August Stade Aurillacois centre Louis Fajfrowski, 21, collapsed in a changing room shortly after being substituted following a heavy tackle in a match.