Matti Williams: Worcester Warriors forward signs new deal

South Africa-born Matti Williams started his career with Sale Sharks

Flanker Matti Williams has signed a new contract with Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Northampton Saints in 2016, has made three appearances in the top flight this season.

He played at hooker when he first arrived at Sixways, but has recently switched to open-side flanker.

"Matti has put in some impressive performances this season," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

Williams is the fourth player in the past week to agree new terms at Warriors, following fly-half Jamie Shillcock, scrum-half Michael Heaney and back row Matt Cox.