Dragons: Interim coach Ceri Jones expects new Dragons boss next week

Ceri Jones' two Wales caps came on tour to Australia under Gareth Jenkins in June, 2007

European Challenge Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Dragons Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand Date: Sat, 15 Dec Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Interim coach Ceri Jones says Dragons staff and players have been told to expect a successor to Bernard Jackman to be appointed next week.

Former Ireland hooker Jackman and Dragons parted company on Tuesday.

Jones believes he will be in charge for one game, their European Challenge Cup game at Clermont-Auvergne on Saturday.

"[Chairman] David Buttress came in on Tuesday and told us there will be some news by next Monday, but that is as much as I know," said Jones.

However, Jones says he and his colleagues are as yet unaware of who will take the role.

"We don't know who that is or when that will be at this stage," said Jones.

"As far as I am concerned it will only be for one match [his interim role]."

Jones said he "was disappointed" for Jackman.

He added: "He has done a lot of good groundwork for this region.

"We have just got to focus on the week ahead. It has been a difficult week.

"I can't read the board's mind but we have to do is concentrate on the week ahead for Clermont.

"We have had some disappointing news this week and what we have to try and do now is gel for the weekend.

"Clermont away is a massive game and we need to give the best performance we can. I am here to best prepare this group."

Top 14 leaders Clermont also lead the Challenge Cup group with a maximum 15 points, with the Dragons on five.

Players 'gutted' by Jackman exit

Dragons captain Cory Hill says he and his playing colleagues were "gutted" by Jackman's exit.

"I am gutted, as well as all the other boys," said the Wales lock.

"It was a big shock to us and I was very surprised. Bernard has done so much good in the region and kicked us on and moved us forward.

"Personally I think I have come on leaps and bounds on and off the field under Bernard.

"Results of late have not gone our way, but he was doing massive things off the pitch and throughout the region.

"We are a tight group and moving to something special. It is a hard time for us as well as everyone else.

"We have to move on and focus on the task ahead this Saturday."

Dragons will be without hooker Richard Hibbard and back-rower Harrison Keddie after head knocks forced them off against Northampton, while flanker Ollie Griffiths looks set to miss some of the Christmas Pro14 programme because of a knee injury.