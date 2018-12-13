Neath 'unable to fulfil fixture' say Welsh Premiership opponents RGC

Neath lost 12-69 at home to Llanelli last weekend

RGC 1404 say they have been informed struggling Neath RFC are "unable to fulfil" their Principality Welsh Premiership fixture this weekend.

Bottom side Neath were scheduled to host the game at the Gnoll on Saturday.

Cash-strapped Neath survived a recent winding up petition but have since seen the coaching staff resign en-masse.

"We have just been informed that Neath RFC are unable to fulfil this weekend's fixture - no further details have been provided at this stage," RGC confirmed.

Neath were also forced to call off their fixture against Bedwas on 1 December amid the financial uncertainty surrounding the club.

Club captain Aaron Bramwell confirmed on the club website that they have been struggling to field a side and have been surviving only by taking loan players on permit.

"I would... like to pay tribute to all the local clubs who have loaned players to Neath Rugby on permit to make it possible to field a team over the last month or so," Bramwell said this week.

"It has been a real challenge... to put a team on the field with only 12 Neath Rugby players being able to train and to be available for selection, alongside numerous guest players playing on permit each week."

Head coach Simon King quit Neath on Saturday and was followed by his assistants Paul Williams and Paul James, plus team manager Neil White and kit man Tom Ward.

The previous evening Neath - one of the oldest club sides in Wales - had lost 12-69 at home to Llanelli.

Neath and the Welsh Rugby Union have been approached for a response.