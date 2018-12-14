European Rugby Champions Cup: Glasgow v Lyon - Jones back for Warriors

Huw Jones returns to the Warriors side at outside centre

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Scotstoun Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Glasgow recall Huw Jones and hand a European debut to Stafford McDowall among eight changes for their return Champions Cup pool fixture with Lyon.

The duo form a new centre pairing while scrum-half Ali Price and wing Niko Matawalu also come into the backline.

Up front, hooker George Turner takes over from the injured Fraser Brown, who will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks.

Prop Siua Halanukonuka, lock Tim Swinson and co-captain Ryan Wilson also come into the Warriors pack.

Glasgow won 42-22 in Lyon last Saturday and are aiming for a third straight bonus-point pool win to bolster their hopes of qualification.

They are four points behind group leaders Saracens at the halfway stage, with the three best runners-up also qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Jones replaces Nick Grigg at outside centre, alongside 20-year-old McDowall, with Peter Horne dropping to the bench, from where Robbie Nairn could make his European debut.

Matawalu takes over from DTH van der Merwe on the left wing, with Price starting at scrum-half and George Horne rested.

Halanukonuka replaces Darcy Rae at tight-head, while Scotland lock Swinson starts his first game since returning from injury, with Rob Harley dropping to the bench.

Co-captain Wilson takes over from Adam Ashe at blind-side flanker.

"There is not a hell of a lot between individuals within our squad, so we don't believe that any changes weaken us," said Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

"When you look at it across the board, we have good players coming in and it gives them an opportunity to make a bit of a statement heading into a couple of local derbies."

Glasgow play Edinburgh at Murrayfield a week on Saturday, 22 December, before hosting their inter-rivals at Scotstoun the following Saturday, 29 December.

Teams

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg; Seymour, Jones, McDowall, Matawalu; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Turner, Halanukonuka, Swinson, Gray, Wilson (co-capt), Gibbins (co-capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Du Plessis, Harley, Fusaro, Frisby, P Horne, Nairn.

Lyon: TBC