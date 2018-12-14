Matthew Rees: Cardiff Blues hooker returns for Pontypridd following injury

From the section

Matthew Rees won 60 caps for Wales having made his debut against the United States in 2005

Cardiff Blues' former Wales captain Matthew Rees will play his first game after recovering from a knee injury.

Rees, 38, suffered the season-ending injury in Blues' Pro14 win over Ulster in May.

The hooker starts for Pontypridd in Saturdays home Principality Welsh Premiership game against Bedwas.

Rees, who toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2009, signed a contract extension with Cardiff Blues in June.

Rees started his career with Pontypridd and made 34 appearances between 2001 and 2003.