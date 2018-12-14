European Challenge Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Dragons (Sat)

Gavin Henson joined Dragons on a two-year deal in 2017

European Challenge Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Dragons Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand Date: Sat, 15 Dec Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales international Gavin Henson will be among Dragons' replacements for Saturday's European Challenge Cup game against Clermont Auvergne.

Henson, 36, has been out since suffering a knee injury against Treviso in September.

Forwards coach Ceri Jones is in charge following the departure of Bernard Jackman.

Dragons have recalled five current Wales internationals for the game at Stade Marcel-Michelin

Captain Cory Hill is among seven changes, with the flanker starting in the back row alongside Aaron Wainwright and number eight Ross Moriarty.

Hooker Elliot Dee is also recalled, while lock Matthew Screech is named in the second row alongside Brandon Nansen.

Prop Aaron Jarvis starts against his former team, while Lloyd Fairbrother is out because of injury.

Centre Tyler Morgan returns with Zane Kirchner at full-back while Adam Warren and Hallam Amos move to the wing.

Dragons face a Clermont Auvergne who are top of Pool 1 with an undefeated record.

"It is a huge challenge away at Clermont, one of the in-form teams in European rugby who boast a strong home record," Jones said.

"All the players are looking forward to the test and playing in the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

"We welcome back our Welsh internationals, who will give the team a lift, and the squad is determined to put in a big performance as we look to build momentum before the derby games over the festive period."

Clermont Auvergne: Isaia Toeava; Peter Betham, Apisai Naqalevu, Wesley Fofana, Remy Grosso; Camille Lopez, Greig Laidlaw; Loni Uhila, Yohan Beheregaray, Michael Simutoga, Paul Jedrasiak, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Arthur Iturria, Judicael Cancoriet, Fritz Lee (capt).

Replacements: John Ulugia, Etienne Falgoux, Sipili Falatea, Sitaleki Timani, Maxence Lemardelet, Charlie Cassang, Patricio Fernandez, Damian Penaud.

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Adam Warren, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos; Josh Lewis, Tavis Knoyle; Ryan Bevington, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Brandon Nansen, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Gerard Ellis, Nicky Thomas, Huw Taylor, James Benjamin, Rhodri Williams, Gavin Henson, Jordan Williams.

Referee: Tom Foley (England)

Assistants: Simon Harding & Phil Watters (England)

TMO: Trevor Fisher (England)