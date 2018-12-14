Gethin Jenkins: Legendary former Wales prop is new Cardiff RFC defence coach

Gethin Jenkins played his final game for Cardiff Blues in November, helping them thrash Zebre 37-0

Legendary former Wales and Cardiff Blues prop Gethin Jenkins has joined Cardiff RFC as defence coach.

Wales' record cap-holder retired last month following an illustrious career in which he established himself as one of the greats of the game.

Jenkins, 38, who made 195 appearances for Cardiff Blues, has taken up an academy role with the region.

He will now combine that with the defensive duties for the Blue and Blacks in the Welsh Premiership.

"It's great to link up with Cardiff RFC alongside my role with the Blues academy and I'm looking forward to contributing to the group in whatever way I can," said Jenkins.

"Defence is something I feel I know well, having spent so long being coached by [Wales defence coach] Shaun Edwards and worked closely with [Blues defence coach] Richard Hodges.

"Hopefully I can help the Blue and Blacks as they enter the second half of the season, while gaining further experience in my own progression into coaching."

During a stellar career Jenkins won 129 Wales caps, five for the British and Irish Lions and spent 14 seasons with Cardiff Blues, either side of a campaign with Toulon.

He won four Six Nations, including three Grand Slams, the Heineken Cup, two European Challenge Cups and the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Now, at Cardiff RFC, Jenkins joins former team-mate Thomas Rhys Thomas, Llyr Lane and James Dixon in head coach Steve Law's coaching team.

Law said: "Gethin retired from playing as an absolute legend of the game and, having watched him work with the Cardiff Blues A team, it was a no-brainer to get him involved here.

"His vast experience, expertise and knowledge will be of huge benefit to us. He was renowned for his defensive capabilities, leadership and for the standards he set and the players can learn a huge amount from that.

"It is a great coup for us and for Gethin and Cardiff Blues, it provides further exposure and opportunity in his coaching development."

Ahead of Friday's clash with Merthyr at the Wern, the Blue and Blacks sit third in the Principality Premiership.