European Rugby Challenge Cup: Castres Olympique v Munster (Sat)

Carbery was a late injury withdrawal from Munster's starting line-up last week

European Rugby Champions Cup: Castres Olympique v Munster Venue: Stade Pierre-Fabre, Castres Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Joey Carbery has recovered from a hamstring injury in time for Munster's European Champions Cup game against Castres on Saturday.

The fly-half replaces JJ Hanrahan in Johan van Graan's only change from last week's 30-5 win.

Castres, who sit third in Pool Two, make seven changes as they seek to rejuvenate their European campaign.

Having been dominated in the scrum at Thomond Park, the Top 14 side will field an entirely changed front row.

Carbery was set to partner Conor Murray for the first time in a Munster jersey last week until the late injury brought Hanrahan into the starting line-up.

Champions Cup Pool Two Played Won Points 1. Munster 3 2 11 2. Gloucester 3 2 8 3. Castres 3 1 5 4. Exeter 3 0 3

The half-back duo, who have played before with Ireland, will begin a Munster game together for the first time as Murray makes his 120th Munster appearance.

Centre Chris Farrell (quad) was also a late injury withdrawal but unlike Carbery has not recovered in time for the trip to France so Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold continue their midfield partnership.

Castres failed to assert any sustained pressure upon their opponents last week, having just 25% possession in an opening half in which they did not once venture into Munster's 22.

Paea Fa'anunu, Kevin Firmin and Marc Clerc will form a new front row which will need to offer a much-improved display at the set-piece if Castres are going to earn their second win of this season's competition.

Castres: Spedding; Laveau, Combezou, Vialelle, Paris; Urdapilleta, Kockott; Fa'anunu, Firmin, Clerc, Lassalle, Jacquet; Caballero, Babillot, Vaipulu.

Replacements: Rallier, Tichit, Hounkpatin, Samson, Gimeno, Ebersohn, Batlle, Radosavljevic.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Arnold, Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Ryan; Beirne, Holland; O'Mahony (C), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, Archer, Wycherley, Botha, Mathewson, Hanrahan, Taute.