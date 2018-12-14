Fraser Brown: Glasgow & Scotland hooker set to miss Six Nations start

Fraser Brown is a key figure for both Glasgow and Scotland

Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown could miss at least the first two matches of Scotland's Six Nations campaign.

Brown is set to be sidelined for eight-to-10 weeks with a knee injury sustained in Warriors' European Champions Cup win in Lyon last weekend.

The 29-year-old, who has 38 caps, started two of Scotland's four autumn Tests and came on for Edinburgh's Stuart McInally in the other two.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy and Ireland.

The timescale set for Brown's recovery means he could miss both of those, and potentially their third match, away to France on 23 February.

He will also miss the final three pool matches of Glasgow's Champions Cup campaign, starting with Saturday's home game with Lyon, as well the Pro14 double-header with Edinburgh over the festive period.