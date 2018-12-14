Glasgow Warriors: Oli Kebble extends contract until 2020

Oli Kebble (right) joined from Stormers in 2017

Oli Kebble has extended his contract with Glasgow Warriors until at least 2020.

The South Africa-born loose-head joined in 2017 from the Stormers of Cape Town.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances so far for the Warriors after initially struggling with injury in his first year at the club.

"It was a frustrating first season, but I'm enjoying being fit and playing regularly," Kebble told the Pro14 club's website.

"We've shown just how physical we can be as a forward pack this year and long may that continue."

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said Kebble had been "awesome" for the Scotstoun club this season.

"We're rapt," Rennie said. "As we've seen this season, our scrum has been excellent with him on the park, but it's the other parts of his game that have really impressed us as well.

"He's got a great skill set, good footwork, is a really good distributor and has the ability to play the ball to the line creating space for others.

"For a loose-head prop, that's really impressive, plus he's a good carrier and brings a fair bit of physicality."