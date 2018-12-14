Nicolas Chauvin: Clubs to hold minute's silence for dead Stade Francais player

Gloucester and Exeter players paid tribute to Nicolas Chauvin before their Champions Cup match on Friday

Professional clubs across Europe will hold a minute's silence this weekend in tribute to Stade Francais youth player Nicolas Chauvin, who died aged 18 after being injured in a match.

Chauvin sustained a broken neck in a tackle at Bordeaux on Sunday.

He had emergency surgery on his neck but died in hospital on Wednesday.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said a minute's silence would be held before all Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and Continental Shield fixtures.

Stade Francais honoured Chauvin by giving fans free entry to their Challenge Cup victory over Ospreys at the Stade Jean Bouin on Friday.

Chauvin is the second young player to die after injuries sustained in a game this season.

In August Stade Aurillacois centre Louis Fajfrowski, 21, collapsed in a changing room shortly after being substituted following a heavy tackle in a match.

France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said she would meet French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte to discuss ways of preventing more deaths.

"It is time the sport adapts its rules to protect younger players from the risks," she said.

The FFR has responded by asking World Rugby to hold a special meeting dedicated to safety as soon as possible.