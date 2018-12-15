European Champions Cup: Best praises maturing Ulster after home win over Scarlets

Rory Best says Iain Henderson (right) is now one of the leaders in the Ulster team

Ulster captain Rory Best says that the province are benefitting from the emergence of a new group of leaders.

Dan McFarland's side earned a second bonus-point win over Scarlets in a week to maintain their Champions Cup hopes.

"There is a strong core of leaders right throughout the [Ireland] team," said Best after Friday's 30-15 win.

"We [Ulster] were way behind with that but we are slowly catching up with that and there are guys developing and wanting to take more responsibility."

Champions Cup Pool Four Played Won Drawn Points 1. Racing 92 3 3 0 14 2. Ulster 4 3 0 14 3. Leicester Tigers 3 1 0 6 4. Scarlets 4 0 0 2

Following Friday's latest impressive win, Ulster sit level on points with Pool Four leaders Racing 92 and are very much in contention for quarter-final qualification with two games remaining.

Best, who returned to from the autumn internationals to captain the side in both fixtures against Scarlets, praised the influence of the province's new signings and their growing influence on the squad.

"We did really well in bringing in Will Addison, purchasing somebody that brings leadership to the backs. Billy Burns, even though he is quite young he brings a bit and he is only going to get better," said the Ireland captain.

"The likes of Rob Herring and Iain Henderson have really developed their leadership over the last 18 months as well."

Eric O'Sullivan's displays have helped stabilise the Ulster scrum in recent matches

'Scrum work final bearing fruit'

During a difficult 2017-18 season, Ulster's set-piece was often highlighted as a particular area of weakness.

In recent weeks, Academy player Eric O'Sullivan and Irish international Marty Moore have established themselves as the first-choice front-row either side of Best.

"Last year and even the start of this year we were getting pushed off scrum and mauled over. We have really put a stop to that and the boys have stood up," Best said.

"We have worked really hard on it and sometimes when you work hard on things you don't always see it but in the Cardiff games and these two Scarlets games we have seen our scrum, maul and maul defence really starting to come to the fore.

"The exciting thing is that we feel we still have a lot more to give."

Ulster will end 2018 with back-to-back inter-provincial derbies against Munster and Connacht, both of whom defeated the northern province earlier this season.

McFarland's side sit third in Conference B of the Pro14 - 15 points behind leaders but level on points with second-placed Scarlets.