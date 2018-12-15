WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

15 December 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

TWO EAST

Blackwood P - P Abertillery B GCaerphilly 25 - 10 CaldicotMonmouth 27 - 0 CroesyceiliogNewport HSOB 17 - 42 SenghenyddPill Harriers 15 - 5 YnysdduTalywain P - P Abercarn

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 55 - 24 Cardiff QuinsAbercynon P - P Heol y CywLlanharan 22 - 48 Llantwit FardreLlanishen 17 - 34 AberdareSt Peters P - P CilfynyddTaffs Well P - P Barry

TWO NORTH

COBRA 37 - 10 NewtownColwyn Bay 12 - 15 DolgellauLlanidloes 26 - 0 AbergeleNant Conwy II 20 - 13 WrexhamRhyl 10 - 10 Wrexham

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Birchgrove 20 - 7 NantymoelPencoed P - P NantyffyllonPorthcawl P - P CwmavonSeven Sisters 10 - 13 Builth WellsTaibach 7 - 22 ResolvenYstradgynlais P - P Morriston

TWO WEST

Burry Port 5 - 33 PontyberemFishguard 3 - 0 Loughor (Abandoned after 30 mins)Mumbles P - P Carmarthen AthleticSt Clears P - P PembrokeTumble 10 - 25 Tycroes

THREE NORTH

Holyhead P - P RhosllanerchrugogMachynlleth 63 - 0 BenllechMenai Bridge P - P Dinbych IIPwllheli II 62 - 0 Mold IIShotton Steel P - P Llangefni II

THREE EAST A

Abertysswg P - P AbergavennyBlaina 6 - 24 OakdaleFleur De Lys 3 - 29 DeriGarndiffaith 22 - 32 RTB Ebbw ValeNantyglo P - P MachenUsk 22 - 6 Tredegar Ironsides

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 0 - 24 FairwaterCowbridge 6 - 6 GwernyfedCR Cymry Caerdydd P - P TreharrisOld Illtydians P - P PenygraigPentyrch P - P PenarthTylorstown P - P Pontyclun

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Cwmgors 31 - 0 PenlanGlais P - P Bridgend SportsNeath Athletic P - P Aberavon Green StarsPyle P - P AbercraveSwansea Uplands 5 - 3 Bryncoch (Abandoned at half time)Tonmawr P - P Vardre

THREE WEST A

Cardigan 13 - 0 LaugharneLlangwm P - P HaverfordwestLlanybydder 9 - 23 AberaeronMilford Haven P - P Pembroke Dock QuinsNeyland 71 - 3 Tregaron

THREE EAST B

Llanhilleth 31 - 0 St Julians HSOBMarkham 7 - 17 New TredegarNew Panteg 0 - 7 Blackwood Stars (Abandoned after 25 mins)Rhymney 18 - 15 Chepstow (Abandoned after 50 mins)Whitehead P - P Hafodyrynys

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 24 - 5 YnysowenGlyncoch P - P LlandaffLlandaff North P - P TreherbertOld Penarthians P - P TonyrefailSt Albans 24 - 21 Caerau ElyWattstown 10 - 12 Llantwit Major

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 6 - 28 CwmllynfellBaglan P - P RhigosCefn Cribbwr 11 - 27 GlyncorrwgCrynant 0 - 74 BryncethinPontrhydyfen P - P BanwenPontycymmer 5 - 3 Briton Ferry (Abandoned after 40 mins)

THREE WEST B

Amman United P - P LlangadogBetws 3 - 12 CefneithinBynea 36 - 7 PenybancLampeter Town 45 - 6 New Dock StarsLlandeilo 11 - 12 NantgaredigTrimsaran P - P Llandybie

THREE EAST C

Crickhowell 25 - 22 West MonCrumlin 3 - 60 Newport SaracensMalpas 6 - 7 Trefil (Abandoned after 60 mins)Rogerstone 10 - 17 Trinant

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals P - P MaestegCardiff Saracens P - P WhitchurchFerndale 9 - 0 Llanrumney (Abandoned after 35 mins)Llandrindod Wells 5 - 22 BracklaSully Sports P - P Hirwaun

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Furnace United 13 - 7 PantyffynnonPenygroes 38 - 8 Fall BayPontyates P - P CwmtwrchSouth Gower P - P PontardaweTonna P - P Ogmore Vale

THREE EAST D

Beaufort 17 - 12 RhayaderBettws (Newport) P - P Old TyleryanCwmcarn United 15 - 7 AbersychanHollybush 33 - 12 ForgesideTref y Clawdd P - P Girling

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured