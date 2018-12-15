WRU National League results
15 December 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Blackwood P - P Abertillery B GCaerphilly 25 - 10 CaldicotMonmouth 27 - 0 CroesyceiliogNewport HSOB 17 - 42 SenghenyddPill Harriers 15 - 5 YnysdduTalywain P - P Abercarn
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 55 - 24 Cardiff QuinsAbercynon P - P Heol y CywLlanharan 22 - 48 Llantwit FardreLlanishen 17 - 34 AberdareSt Peters P - P CilfynyddTaffs Well P - P Barry
TWO NORTH
COBRA 37 - 10 NewtownColwyn Bay 12 - 15 DolgellauLlanidloes 26 - 0 AbergeleNant Conwy II 20 - 13 WrexhamRhyl 10 - 10 Wrexham
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Birchgrove 20 - 7 NantymoelPencoed P - P NantyffyllonPorthcawl P - P CwmavonSeven Sisters 10 - 13 Builth WellsTaibach 7 - 22 ResolvenYstradgynlais P - P Morriston
TWO WEST
Burry Port 5 - 33 PontyberemFishguard 3 - 0 Loughor (Abandoned after 30 mins)Mumbles P - P Carmarthen AthleticSt Clears P - P PembrokeTumble 10 - 25 Tycroes
THREE NORTH
Holyhead P - P RhosllanerchrugogMachynlleth 63 - 0 BenllechMenai Bridge P - P Dinbych IIPwllheli II 62 - 0 Mold IIShotton Steel P - P Llangefni II
THREE EAST A
Abertysswg P - P AbergavennyBlaina 6 - 24 OakdaleFleur De Lys 3 - 29 DeriGarndiffaith 22 - 32 RTB Ebbw ValeNantyglo P - P MachenUsk 22 - 6 Tredegar Ironsides
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 0 - 24 FairwaterCowbridge 6 - 6 GwernyfedCR Cymry Caerdydd P - P TreharrisOld Illtydians P - P PenygraigPentyrch P - P PenarthTylorstown P - P Pontyclun
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Cwmgors 31 - 0 PenlanGlais P - P Bridgend SportsNeath Athletic P - P Aberavon Green StarsPyle P - P AbercraveSwansea Uplands 5 - 3 Bryncoch (Abandoned at half time)Tonmawr P - P Vardre
THREE WEST A
Cardigan 13 - 0 LaugharneLlangwm P - P HaverfordwestLlanybydder 9 - 23 AberaeronMilford Haven P - P Pembroke Dock QuinsNeyland 71 - 3 Tregaron
THREE EAST B
Llanhilleth 31 - 0 St Julians HSOBMarkham 7 - 17 New TredegarNew Panteg 0 - 7 Blackwood Stars (Abandoned after 25 mins)Rhymney 18 - 15 Chepstow (Abandoned after 50 mins)Whitehead P - P Hafodyrynys
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 24 - 5 YnysowenGlyncoch P - P LlandaffLlandaff North P - P TreherbertOld Penarthians P - P TonyrefailSt Albans 24 - 21 Caerau ElyWattstown 10 - 12 Llantwit Major
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 6 - 28 CwmllynfellBaglan P - P RhigosCefn Cribbwr 11 - 27 GlyncorrwgCrynant 0 - 74 BryncethinPontrhydyfen P - P BanwenPontycymmer 5 - 3 Briton Ferry (Abandoned after 40 mins)
THREE WEST B
Amman United P - P LlangadogBetws 3 - 12 CefneithinBynea 36 - 7 PenybancLampeter Town 45 - 6 New Dock StarsLlandeilo 11 - 12 NantgaredigTrimsaran P - P Llandybie
THREE EAST C
Crickhowell 25 - 22 West MonCrumlin 3 - 60 Newport SaracensMalpas 6 - 7 Trefil (Abandoned after 60 mins)Rogerstone 10 - 17 Trinant
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals P - P MaestegCardiff Saracens P - P WhitchurchFerndale 9 - 0 Llanrumney (Abandoned after 35 mins)Llandrindod Wells 5 - 22 BracklaSully Sports P - P Hirwaun
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Furnace United 13 - 7 PantyffynnonPenygroes 38 - 8 Fall BayPontyates P - P CwmtwrchSouth Gower P - P PontardaweTonna P - P Ogmore Vale
THREE EAST D
Beaufort 17 - 12 RhayaderBettws (Newport) P - P Old TyleryanCwmcarn United 15 - 7 AbersychanHollybush 33 - 12 ForgesideTref y Clawdd P - P Girling