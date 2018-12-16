Premier 15s: Saracens top the table after sixth successive win

Jade Konkel scored four tries for Harlequins

Saracens claimed their sixth successive Premier 15s victory and remain top of the table thanks to hat-tricks from Bryony Cleall and Georgia Lingham.

Sarries defeated Richmond FC 48-0 at Allianz Park, their fourth consecutive win without conceding a point.

England flanker Vicky Fleetwood showed her pace to score in the first minute, while Cara Wardle also crossed.

Scotland number eight Jade Konkel scored four tries to help Harlequins to victory over Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

Quins' 65-0 win was their largest winning margin of the season, keeping the pressure on leaders Saracens, thanks in part to a hat-trick from Heather Cowell.

England forward Shaunaugh Brown, Lucy Packer and Georgia Newman also got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Loughborough Lightning are third in the table after two tries from England lock Catherine O'Donnell in a 29-10 win over Gloucester-Hartpury.

Ceri Large scored to give the visitors the lead, but England captain Sarah Hunter's try turned the tables again.

Loughborough sealed victory through Bethan Zeidler and Ella Wyrwas, but Millie Wood's try was some consolation for Gloucester-Hartpury.

Ninth-placed Darlington Mowden Park Sharks recorded their third win of the season against sixth-placed Bristol Bears Women.

Both sides crossed the whitewash once, but Hannah Morton's conversion proved to be the difference for Sharks in a 7-5 victory.

Wasps FC Ladies defeated Worcester Valkyries 48-5, their biggest win of the campaign so far.

The visitors scored seven tries, with former England back Danielle Waterman claiming her first of the season.