Cardiff Blues: Head coach John Mulvihill unhappy with referee Jerome Garces

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill was unhappy with decisions by French referee Jerome Garces during the 26-14 Champions Cup defeat against Saracens.

Blues suffered a second loss in six days to English champions Saracens to end hopes of reaching the last eight.

Mulvihill was unhappy with an aerial challenge on Garyn Smith by Sean Maitland, with Garces deciding only to award a penalty.

"That is why you have a TMO [television match official]," said Mulvihill.

"If they are the rules to look after player welfare and safety, things like that have to be looked at.

"When it was looked at it did not look good but the referee made a decision and we moved on."

Saracens were reduced to 14 men in the second half after Australia second-row Will Skelton had been yellow-carded.

Mulvihill was also unhappy about Garces' interpretation at the breakdown.

"We gave away 15 penalties today but only one coloured jersey was refereed," said Mulvihill.

"They [Saracens] would do exactly the same thing but it was not penalised and we just need consistency.

"Five of the 15 penalties were conceded at the scrum and that was a bit of a toss of a coin as well."

Saracens wing Sean Maitland (right) contests a high ball with Blues' Garyn Smith (left)

Garces has been a referee since 1998, taking charge of Top 14 games from 2006 and international games since 2010.

The 45-year-old has officiated in the Six Nations, World Cups and on British and Irish Lions tours.

Blues are out of quarter-final qualification contention following a third loss in four games but Mulvihill refused to be downbeat.

"We are in a competition with the 20 best teams in Europe and out of the budgets we are ranked 20th," said Mulvihill.

"There is no point worrying about it because if we did we would not turn up. We are growing our depth but it is going to take a bit of time.

"There is a massive gulf so all I can ask is they [the players] leave things out on the field each day and they did that today.

"We get to the stage where we can only get so much juice out of that lemon.

"We are growing our depth but it is going to take a bit of time but we have some confidence and momentum going into the Welsh derbies.

"If we take that intensity of this level of rugby into the Pro14 we should win every week if we play like that."