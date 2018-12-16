Glasgow Warriors' Ali Price: 'Glaswegians want to see a bit of fight in the players'

Glasgow's win over Lyon was achieved in freezing conditions

Glasgow are showing a hard-nosed edge in keeping with the city's traditions that bodes well for their hopes of European progress, believes Ali Price.

The Warriors were irked by suggestions of a 'soft centre' last season after five losses in six Champions Cup games.

But Price believes Saturday's 21-10 win over Lyon in atrocious conditions was confirmation of a new-found edge.

"Glasgow is a hard city historically. We have got to represent them," the scrum-half told BBC Scotland.

"If we front up in games, the supporters see us putting the effort in and they react off that, and it creates an even bigger buzz about the place.

"Glaswegians want to see a bit of dog in the players, a bit of fight, and we have definitely brought that. We are not just playing for ourselves, we are playing for everyone coming to support us, and for the city.

"Our pack have been brilliant for the last two-and-a-half months. If we get good go-forward ball and are dominant at the ruck, we have got the backline to challenge anyone in Europe.

"It is just bringing a bit of edge and clarity to what we are doing. It starts up front and the boys have been brilliant."

The Scotland international believes any disappointment at missing out on a bonus point is a reflection on Glasgow's higher standards as they try to emulate their only previous passage into the knockout stages two years ago, in Gregor Townsend's final season in charge.

The Warriors, on 14 points, remain in one of the three best runners-up spots across the five pools before their final two fixtures - at home to Cardiff Blues on 13 January, and away at pool leaders Saracens on 19 January.

"Maybe a point went missing out there but if you look at the conditions and situation we are in, it is job done," Price said. "We are still in a brilliant position going into these last two games.

"We scored two tries early and set ourselves up to push for the four tries. But I can't remember the last time we have won three European games on the trot, which is brilliant for us.

"A couple of years ago, if we had put out a performance like that and got the win, everyone would be ecstatic. That shows how far we have come, that maybe we are questioning whether we could have got five points.

"But we got the win in tough conditions, and we are still well in the mix."

Having negotiated two more European rounds, Glasgow will now switch their focus to a Pro14 double-header with Edinburgh for the 1872 Cup, starting next Saturday at Murrayfield.

"It is a huge game," Price added. "It has been simmering for the last couple of weeks but we had these big games to play first. Lyon is out the way now and the tension is on Edinburgh.

"There are a lot of interesting match-ups with boys who want the same international jersey, so that always adds an extra edge. But we still need to go out there and play our game."