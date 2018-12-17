Ulster Rugby: Fly-half Billy Burns promises more to come after impressive Scarlets display

Burns produced arguably his best performance so far in an Ulster jersey in the 30-15 win over Scarlets on Friday

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns says that he has plenty still to improve on in order to fulfil his potential following a man-of-the-match performance against Scarlets on Friday.

The 24-year-old navigated tricky conditions in an assured display as Ulster secured a bonus-point win.

"I am a long way away from the player that I feel like I can be and need to be," said Burns.

"But the main thing for me here is that I feel I am being challenged."

Ulster sit second in Pool Four of the European Champions Cup with two games remaining, and are still firmly in the hunt for a quarter-final berth.

Burns, who is eligible to play for Ireland via a paternal grandparent, intelligently executed a varied kicking game on Friday in what was his most assured display since his summer move from Gloucester.

The fly-half has made 13 appearances for his new club so far this season.

"I still feel like I am relatively young in the game even though I have played a lot of rugby," said Burns.

"When you have got people like Rory Best and Iain Henderson in the side, guys that have played on the biggest stages under the biggest amount of pressure, everything I can take off those guys is important."

Irish ambitions put on the backburner

Ulster turned to Burns after the IRFU blocked their move for South African Elton Jantjies on the grounds that he was not an Irish qualified player.

"It (Irish eligibility) was probably made quite a big thing when I came over," commented Burns.

"I want to play for Ireland, of course I do, but for me it is about playing well here (with Ulster).

"I feel like I am starting to perform at a level where I believe I can be but I am still a way off where I need to be - to be playing consistently well for Ulster."

Dan McFarland's side will end 2018 with back-to-back inter-provincial fixtures against Munster and Connacht in the Pro14.

The northern province currently sit third in Conference B.