Leicester Tigers: George Ford says side are 'inconsistent with emotion'

George Ford has made 51 appearances for England

Leicester and England back George Ford says his side have struggled to stay consistently motivated after defeat by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

Tigers have lost eight successive games for the first time since 1975 and are all but out of the competition.

Leicester also find themselves in a fight against Premiership relegation, sitting in eighth place, just three points above bottom side Newcastle.

"It's like a rollercoaster," Ford told BBC Radio 5 live.

"With the emotion of what you've got to do to get up for a game, we're a bit inconsistent with that at the moment.

"One week we're very good at it and the next week we seem to be down a bit."

Leicester scored just one try on Sunday

Leicester's defensive struggles

Leicester suffered back-to-back defeats to Racing in the Champions Cup and conceded nine tries across the two games.

The side's inconsistency could be partially down to a high turnover of head coaches since Richard Cockerill was sacked in January 2017 - Geordan Murphy is the third man to take the reigns at Leicester in that time.

Ford, who captained the side in Sunday's 34-11 loss, thinks they also have issues to resolve in attack.

"Everyone's talking about our defence, but we [only] scored 11 points today," he said.

"It's hard for us to score points at the minute. We're lacking a bit of confidence as well."

Elsewhere in the Champions Cup

Leicester are not the only British side to have had a hard time in Europe, with Bath, Wasps, Cardiff Blues and Scarlets all out of the competition.

Scarlets are out of the Champions Cup after losing all four of their pool games so far

Exeter and Gloucester both face an uphill battle to make it out of Pool Two, needing two bonus-point wins each to have any hope.

At the other end of the spectrum, Saracens, Edinburgh and Munster all top their pools, with holders Leinster just two points behind leaders Toulouse in Pool One.