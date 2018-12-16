Newcastle Falcons 8-21 Edinburgh: 'Animated' half-time talk fuels crucial win

Edinburgh battled to victory over Newcastle, moving four points clear at the Champions Cup Pool 5 summit

An "animated" half-time discussion helped propel Edinburgh's vital Champions Cup win over Newcastle, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

Edinburgh's 21-8 triumph at Kingston Park kept them top of Pool 5 with two matches remaining.

But Cockerill's men trailed 5-3 at the break after a wasteful first half.

"We were a bit disappointed with the first half, we weren't as sharp as we needed to be, turned the ball over a lot," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"We were a bit animated at half-time about, 'come on, boys, this game's there for the winning' and sometimes we've sat there as an Edinburgh team and been the plucky loser but we're starting to learn to win games, which is very nice."

After their first away win since March, Edinburgh top the pool by four points, ahead of Montpellier, who are coached by former Scotland boss Vern Cotter. Third-placed Falcons are a further three points back.

Cockerill's men travel to bottom side Toulon then host Montpellier in their final two fixtures in January. Victory in either match would likely secure a place in the quarter-finals.

"These games are about winning. It wasn't pretty but we deserved to win and I'm really proud of the performance," Cockerill said.

"We made some errors and did some silly things but we stayed in the game and eked a great win out.

"I want to thank the supporters that came today. We've got people actually chanting the team's name while we're playing, which is a first for me. Hopefully we can keep building that supporter base."