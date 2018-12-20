Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Dragons (Fri)

Ross Moriarty joined Dragons from Gloucester for the start of the 2018-19 season

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Dragons Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 21 Dec Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website and app

Dragons are without concussed number eight Ross Moriarty for Friday's Pro14 trip to Cardiff Blues.

Moriarty's absence forces one of five starting changes for the visitors, with Harrison Keddie coming into the back row.

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams returns for Cardiff Blues after injury, with Gareth Anscombe his half-back partner.

Prop Dillon Lewis also returns to the hosts' starting line-up, along with flanker Olly Robinson.

Moriarty returned from a week's rest as Dragons lost heavily in the European Challenge Cup at Clermont Auvergne last weekend.

His absence is a blow as Dragons seek to improve their Pro14 record against their arch-rivals, whose European Champions Cup hopes ended in a 26-14 loss to Saracens in Cardiff last weekend.

With 23 wins against Dragons' eight in the competition, Blues hope three players can celebrate personal milestones with another win.

United States wing Blaine Scully makes his 50th Blues appearance, a mark lock George Earle will match if he comes off the bench.

In the back row veteran New Zealander Nick Williams will make his 150th Pro14 appearance, having also played for Ulster, Aironi and Munster.

Keddie's recall is one of five Dragons changes, with prop Lloyd Fairbrother, wing Jared Rosser, centre Jarryd Sage and scrum-half Rhodri Williams also returning.

Blues versus Dragons is the first of Welsh rugby's festive derbies, with Ospreys hosting Scarlets on Saturday and more Pro14 games to come between the regions in the coming weeks.

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said: "We've given a fair few guys an opportunity recently, whether that's through form and injury, and we don't want many changes from week to week to get a bit of consistency of selection and effort.

"Consistency is something we probably haven't had much of this season, but we're targeting these three derby games and will look to go as close to full strength as possible in every game we play."

Dragons interim coach Ceri Jones said: "I thought we gave a really good account of ourselves last time we faced them at Rodney Parade, especially in the first half, but we fell away in the second half.

"If we can build on that first-half performance at home, and the Clermont performance away last week, then we can go there and get a positive result."

Cardiff Blues: Fish; Scully, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, G Smith; Anscombe, T Williams; Gill, Dacey (capt), Lewis, Davies, Turnbull, Navidi, Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements: Myhill, Thyer, Andrews, Earle, Down, L Williams, Shingler, Morgan.

Dragons: Kirchner; Rosser, Warren, Sage, Amos; Lewis, R Williams; Bevington, Dee, Fairbrother, Nansen, Screech, Hill (c), Wainwright, Keddie.

Replacements: Hibbard, Ellis, Jarvis, Evans, Cudd, Knoyle, Tovey, J Williams.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mark Patton (IRFU), Tim Spurrier (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)

