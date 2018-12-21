Pro14: Scarlets pick Hadleigh Parkes at fly-half against Ospreys

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Liberty Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 Dec Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app

Hadleigh Parkes has been named as a surprise fly-half choice for Scarlets' Pro14 derby at Ospreys on Saturday.

The Wales centre is at 10 with regular pivot Rhys Patchell at full-back and another, Dan Jones, on the bench.

Patchell deputises for Leigh Halfpenny (concussion), while Ospreys recall Wales stars including Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and George North.

Ospreys centre Scott Williams faces his former team, who have recalled Wales prop Rob Evans.

Scarlets are second in Conference B and Ospreys fourth in Conference A.

But the west Wales rivals' playing records are equal with each having played 10, won six and lost four games, albeit with Scarlets gaining one more bonus point to stand on 29 to Ospreys' 28.

Scarlets' reshuffle, following the disappointment of a European Champions Cup double-header defeat by Ulster, sees Johnny McNicholl switch to the wing as Patchell goes to full-back.

Kieron Fonotia is back to partner Jonathan Davies at centre, where they will face Williams and another Wales contender Owen Watkin.

Loose-head Evans is back after an ankle injury, but Wales wing Steffan Evans is on the bench with Tom Prydie preferred to start.

Ospreys rested a host of leading players for their European Challenge Cup defeat at Stade Francais.

The hosts have an all-Wales back division to complement a pack that includes British and Irish Lions lock Jones and flanker Tipuric, as well as Wales second-row Adam Beard and hooker Scott Baldwin.

But hopes of Dan Lydiate returning in the back-row after an elbow injury have been dashed.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said: "The boys know we'll have to be at our best against a Scarlets team who have been the pace-setters in Wales for the last couple of years."

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "There are going to be match-ups right across the park. As a Welsh player these are the games you want to stand up in and be counted."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Scott Williams, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Gareth Thomas, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Rowan Jenkins, Alex Jeffries, Lloyd Ashley, Sam Cross, Tom Habberfield, James Hook, Keelan Giles.

Scarlets: Rhys Patchell; Tom Prydie, Jonathan Davies, Kieron Fonotia, Johnny McNicholl; Hadleigh Parkes, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, James Davies, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Dan Davis, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Steff Evans.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Nigel Owens (WRU), Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)

