Scott Johnson to leave Scottish Rugby

Former Scotland head coach Scott Johnson will return to his native Australia

Scotland's director of rugby Scott Johnson is to take up a corresponding role with Rugby Australia in early 2019.

Johnson, 56, has worked for Scottish Rugby since joining the national team as an assistant coach in 2012.

He succeeded Andy Robinson as head coach - on an interim basis - later that year, winning five 16 matches.

The Australian was appointed director of rugby in 2013, but stayed in charge of the national side until March 2014.

His return to his native country is part of changes made by Rugby Australia in response to the Wallabies' poorest year of Test rugby in the professional era.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika will "report to Johnson" and the pair will be joined by a yet-to-be-appointed "independent" selector on a three-person selection panel, according to the official Rugby Australia website.