Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets back set for derby return against Ospreys

Leigh Halfpenny left the field near the end of Wales' 9-6 win against Australia in November

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 22 Dec Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny is set to return from six weeks out with concussion for the Scarlets' Pro14 derby against Ospreys on Saturday.

Halfpenny, 29, has not played since Wales' win against Australia on 10 November.

He was hit by a late tackle from centre Samu Kerevi, who avoided punishment - to the fury of Wales' coaches.

"Leigh's done some work over weekend and progressed really well," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"His goal kicking is its usual standard and he's ticking all the boxes. So he's on track to be available for the weekend."

Scarlets have been ravaged with injuries this season, with Wales international flankers Aaron Shingler and James Davies among the players who have missed extended periods of the campaign.

Shingler remains a long-term absentee following knee surgery but Davies returned after 11 weeks out for the home defeat against Ulster in the European Champions Cup earlier this month.

The open-side then injured his toe in that match, ruling him out of the return fixture in Belfast last Friday.

But Davies and Wales prop Rob Evans - who missed Friday's defeat with an ankle injury - are both in line to return for Saturday's derby at the Liberty Stadium.

"Rob Evans and James Davies are in really good shape for the early part of the week," Pivac added.

"They will take part in some of the training today [Monday] and tomorrow with a view of being fully fit by Thursday, so hopefully that will be some good news.

"[Centre] Kieron Fonotia has progressed really well and [flanker] Ed Kennedy will train this week, so if Leigh comes through that's another bit of positive news.

"There's some light at the end of the tunnel. Long-term, Aaron Shingler, [scrum-half] Jonathan Evans and [forward] Blade Thomson - those guys are still a wee way off but it is improving."

