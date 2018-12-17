Stuart Townsend: Exeter scrum-half out for season with serious knee injury

Stuart Townsend started for Exeter when they won the 2017 Premiership final

Exeter scrum-half Stuart Townsend is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has what director of rugby Rob Baxter described as "a pretty serious knee injury".

Townsend had been sharing scrum-half duties with Nic White after the Australian suffered a foot injury earlier this campaign.

White is currently out for a few weeks with a recurrence of the foot injury, so Jack Maunder is set to start against Saracens on Saturday if fit.