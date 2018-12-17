Glasgow Warriors' Sam Johnson described as pivotal as he signs new contract

Uncapped Sam Johnson was called up to the Scotland squad

Sam Johnson has signed a new contract until 2021 with boss Dave Rennie saying the centre has been pivotal to some of Glasgow Warriors' best displays.

Australia-born Johnson has made 42 appearances since joining the Pro14 club from Queensland Reds in 2015.

Head coach Rennie told his club website "he's excellent" with and without the ball and "a really good communicator".

"He has been at the heart of some of our best performances this last couple of years," he added.

The 25-year-old is the first of seven re-signings to be announced this week, with Tommy Seymour, Stafford McDowall and Oli Kebble having already agreed new deals last week.

Having spent three years in Scotland since leaving Super Rugby in his homeland, Johnson now qualifies through residency for Gregor Townsend's national squad and was one of three uncapped players included in a 40-man Scotland squad for the autumn Tests.

But he missed the November series after picking up a knee injury against Munster in October.

"I've been really impressed with Sam in my time with the club," Rennie said. "He's made some real shifts and his work ethic and determination to improve really epitomises what a good man he is."

Johnson was voted players' player of the season in the last campaign and says he has "fallen in love with the club and the city".

"It was an easy decision for me to make," the centre said of his contract extension. "I had no idea how long I'd be here for when I first joined, but it's testament to the club that Glasgow now feels like home."