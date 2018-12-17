GJ Van Velze: Worcester Warriors captain signs new two-year contract

GJ van Velze missed almost the whole of the 2016-17 season with a concussion injury suffered on the opening weekend

Worcester Warriors captain GJ Van Velze has signed a new two-year contract with the lower-half Premiership club.

The South African back-row forward, 30, who is in his fifth season since his move from Northampton Saints, is now tied to Sixways until 2021, past his 33rd birthday.

Van Velze has again taken over as skipper this season from the retired Donncha O'Callaghan.

He missed almost all of the 2016-17 season with a concussion injury.

"I am also extremely grateful to the support staff who helped me during my year out, so I am delighted to have signed a new contract," he said.

"I have really enjoyed being part of this club's journey. I believe this season's squad is the strongest one we have ever had.

"We are by no means the finished product but the team have shown tremendous progression on the pitch through the sacrifices we have made as individuals."

Van Velze was first made captain following his signing by then boss Dean Ryan, after which he led Worcester to promotion back to the Premiership in 2014-15.

Worcester are currently ninth in the Premiership - two points off the bottom, but only seven points off a top-four place, in one of the most competitive seasons since the professional era began.