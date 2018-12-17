Gloucester Rugby: Charlie Sharples among seven new contract signings at Kingsholm

Charlie Sharples has scored 56 tries for 181 games for Gloucester in the Premiership

Charlie Sharples, Tom Hudson, Josh Hohneck, Alex Seville, Mark Atkinson, Jason Woodward and Callum Braley have all agreed new deals with Gloucester.

Wing Sharples, 29, is the club's longest-serving player, and Atkinson, Hudson, Woodward and Braley are also among the club's backs.

Hohneck, 32, joined in 2016, and fellow prop Seville is an academy product.

"Gloucester is increasingly a club that players want to play for," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"The development of the squad over the past few years, especially since Johan [Ackermann] arrived at the club, means we have been able to grow as a playing group and it's an exciting time for the club."