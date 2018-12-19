Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors: Pick your best combined XV

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Venue: Murrayfield, Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh and Glasgow meet at Murrayfield on Saturday in the first of two festive Pro14 derbies, which form part of the inter-city rivals' annual 1872 Cup competition.

Edinburgh are the holders after two home victories in last season's three matches, and have won five of the last seven meetings.

But who would you choose if you were picking a combined XV from both sides?

You have until midday on Friday, 21 December, to make your selection, and we'll amalgamate them to produce your definitive 'best of' XV.