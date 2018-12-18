George Horne: Glasgow Warriors scrum-half extends deal until 2021

Horne has scored 15 tries in his 30 games for Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half George Horne has signed a new contract which ties him to the club until 2021.

The 23-year-old has made startling progress since the beginning of last season and won his first four Scotland caps this year.

Horne follows Tommy Seymour, Stafford McDowall, Oli Kebble and Sam Johnson in agreeing a new deals.

Horne's regular half-back partner, Adam Hastings, is also expected to stay on, as is Scotland centre Huw Jones.

Head coach Dave Rennie also indicated last month he is poised to agree a new deal for "at least another 12 months".

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the last two years," said Horne. "The club is very successful, we have got a great squad and great management team so when the chance came to stay, I was delighted to take it.

"Dave has been great. He has been massive on work ethic and reward for that from training to playing. That has shown with some of the teams he has selected when the international players haven't always been picked.

"I think that is another reason why we have created such depth. Dave is a good people-manager, gets the best out of the boys and everyone loves playing for him."

'Edinburgh is an easy game to get up for'

Glasgow currently lead Conference A of the Pro14 by seven points after 10 games, and are well placed to qualify for the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup after three wins from their first four pool games.

They face Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday in the first of two festive Pro14 encounters with their inter-city rivals, with the second leg of their annual 1872 Cup competition at Scotstoun on 29 December.

Glasgow have lost five of their seven meetings over the last three seasons, but Horne is optimistic of reversing that trend on Saturday.

"Edinburgh are a great team, especially at home; they don't lose a lot of games at Murrayfield," he added. "Their defence is outstanding and they hold onto the ball really well and score a lot of great tries.

"We have not been happy with the performances we have put in over the last couple of seasons, which we hope to rectify over the next couple of weeks.

"Edinburgh is an easy game to get up for. It is a local rivalry and we are playing against a lot of guys we know well.

"It is about trying to focus on ourselves and put in a performance we are proud of. If we do that, we should have enough to win."