Taulupe Faletau: Comeback delayed until new year for Bath and Wales back-rower

Taulupe Faletau has played 72 internationals for Wales

Bath and Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau's comeback from a broken arm has been delayed until the new year.

Faletau suffered the injury in October against Exeter and missed Wales' unbeaten autumn international series.

The 28-year-old was due back in early December but his comeback has been delayed.

Bath confirmed Faletau is behind in his recovery but should be back in contention in the first two weeks of January.

Wales begin their 2019 Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on 1 February.

Faletau posted on Instagram: "10 weeks down, not long to go ... looking forward to getting back out there with the boys in the new year."

Meanwhile, Saracens coach Mark McCall says Wales back Liam Williams should be back from a hamstring injury for the Sale game on 4 January.

Williams has not played since helping Wales beat South Africa on 24 November.