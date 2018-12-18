Neath rugby: Supporters group welcomes Mike Cuddy exit offer

Neath have played at the Gnoll since the club's inception in 1871

Neath Supporters Club has welcomed owner Mike Cuddy's statement that he is prepared to relinquish control.

Cuddy told BBC Sport Wales he was willing to hand over the troubled club which escaped a winding up petition earlier this month.

Neath have postponed two league matches after failing to raise teams and are bottom of the semi-professional Principality Premiership.

Neath Supporters group said the news was "great pre-Christmas" news.

Fans have called for Cuddy to leave while 68 former players, including ex-Wales internationals Paul Thorburn, Duncan Jones and Rowland Phillips, have put their name to a statement organised by Martyn Morris posted on the club's website urging ownership to change hands.

Cuddy initially indicated he wanted to stay and build up the club again, but now says he is prepared to leave because of his ill-health and believes a takeover could be completed "within weeks".

A Neath Supporters statement read: "Mike Cuddy's decision to leave Neath Rugby has been warmly welcomed by the Neath Rugby supporters group which has recently expressed an interest in working with new investors to rescue the club.

"The group has acknowledged the impact of financial difficulties and ill-health on Mr Cuddy and believes his belated decision to leave 'within weeks' is the best outcome for all concerned and great pre-Christmas news for all Neath Rugby supporters."

But the group remain cautious over Cuddy's comments and insisted they would not be buying the club off its owner.

The statement continued: "We have been in regular contact with Mr Cuddy for several months; whilst Mr Cuddy has repeatedly said is his intention to sell the club, no evidence of a potential sale has yet emerged.

"Mr Cuddy was told last week by the supporters group it was 100% intent on doing everything possible to restore Neath Rugby to the people of Neath but had no interest in buying Neath Rugby Limited from Mr Cuddy.

"Our message is we are ready to take over the running of Neath as soon as he decides to leave.

"The supporters group has emphasised throughout the club must always become before any individual and it will be delighted to assist any persons interested in investing in Neath with the aim of restoring its reputation both on and off the field.

"Supporters are fearful an exodus of players and coaches, mounting debts and two postponed fixtures will result in Neath being relegated to the lowest division of the WRU for the first time in its 147 years of existence."