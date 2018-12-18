Alex Schwarz: Cornish Pirates scrum-half banned for stamping

Alex Schwarz joined the Pirates in the summer from Welsh Premier Division side Rygbi Gogledd Cymru

Cornish Pirates scrum-half Alex Schwarz has been banned for three weeks for stamping on an opposition player.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge at an independent disciplinary panel on Monday night after being cited during his club's Championship Cup loss at Bedford on 8 December.

He will be available to play again for the Pirates on 15 January.

"The panel determined that his actions were reckless rather than intentional," said chairman David Lidbury.

"Due to the fact that contact was made with the head of the opposition player, the mandatory entry point of mid-range applied.

"However in light of his guilty plea, considerable remorse and a clean disciplinary record the panel decided that the sanction should be reduced by the full 50%."