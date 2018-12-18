Dragons: Region delay naming new head coach until January

David Buttress was appointed Dragons chairman in September 2017

Dragons will delay naming a permanent head coach successor to Bernard Jackman until at least January.

The Gwent region were planning to name an interim head coach with forwards coach Ceri Jones only originally scheduled to be in charge for the Challenge Cup defeat to Clermont.

Dragons held talks with Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards but have ruled out the interim head coach solution.

Jones will be in charge for the three Christmas and New Year derbies.

Dragons travel to face Cardiff Blues on 21 December before hosting Ospreys nine days later and facing the Scarlets on 5 January.