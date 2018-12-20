Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Northampton Saints

From the section

Worcester's Chris Pennell was banned for two weeks for placing an opponent in a dangerous position in their defeat by Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 21 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester have fit-again captain GJ van Velze, flanker Sam Lewis and scrum-half Francois Hougaard back for the crunch clash with Northampton.

Full-back Chris Pennell also returns after a two-game ban and lock Michael Fatialofa makes his Premiership debut.

Saints make 10 changes, with co-captains Alex Waller and Dylan Hartley returning in the front row.

Cobus Reinach and Dan Biggar are reunited in the half-back positions, while Ahsee Tuala starts at full-back.

The two clubs are ninth and 10th in the table, level on points, with Worcester above Northampton on points difference only.

Saints have won four of the past five matches between the two sides.

Talk about the weather

Worcester battled through the cold, wind and rain to beat Pau 23-7 at Sixways last Saturday and reclaim top spot in Pool 2 of the European Challenge Cup.

Northampton, meanwhile, made a wasted 2,700-mile round trip to Transylvania for the snowed-off meeting with Romanian side Timosoara Saracens.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Mama, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Hill, Arr, Lawrence, Van Breda.

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Burrell, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Hill, Ribbans, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Brussow, Mitchell, Dingwall.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

