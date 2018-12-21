Premiership: Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears

From the section

Bristol Bears lock Chris Vui had been sidelined for around three months

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks skipper Jono Ross is back in the starting XV for Saturday's visit of Bristol Bears.

Number seven Tom Curry also starts and James O'Connor rejoins the backs, while South African Jean-Luc du Preez switches to number eight.

Samoa captain Chris Vui is back for Bristol after recovering from a groin injury, as the visitors change two.

Back row Jack Lam also returns, while Tom Lindsay is among the replacements in the absence of Shaun Malton (groin).

Eleventh-placed Sale start the weekend two points behind the Bears in the congested bottom half of the Premiership table.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, James, O'Connor, McGuigan; R Du Preez, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, J-L Du Preez.

Replacements: Langoon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, Strauss, B Currym, Cliff, L James.

Bristol: C Piutau; Morahan, Hurrell, S Piutau (co-capt), Leiua; Madigan, Randall; Y Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Vui, Muldowney, Luatua (co-capt), Smith, Lam.

Replacements: Lindsay, Woolmore, Thiede, Joyce, D Thomas, Uren, Sheedy, O'Conor.

Referee: JP Doyle.

