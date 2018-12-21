Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Harlequins

Leicester Tigers are on their worst run of form since 1975, losing their past eight games in all competitions

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers boss Geordan Murphy, who was named permanent head coach on Tuesday, makes four changes from the XV which lost to Racing 92.

Winger Jonah Holmes and scrum-half Ben Youngs start as Guy Thompson and Harry Wells come into the forward pack.

Harlequins make eight changes from the side which beat Benetton in the European Challenge Cup.

England international forwards Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler and Jack Clifford are back, with Mike Brown at full-back.

Leicester have lost their past eight games in all competitions, their worst run of form since 1975.

Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard told BBC Radio London:

"I can't get concerned with Leicester's woes, and they always say be careful of a cornered tiger.

"We are looking at how they defend, how they attack, how they approach their set piece, what their game management is like and what opportunity there is there for us to win the game.

"We have our own situation where we have not won back-to-back games yet this season, or for over a year now.

"Anyone that doesn't get excited about going to Welford Road must have no senses left. It is two traditional heavyweights of the English game going toe-to-toe, both fighting for something and looking to climb the ladder."

Leicester: Worth; Holmes, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Wells, Spencer, Fitzgerald, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Ma'afu, Heyes, Williams, O'Connor, White, Owen, Olowofela.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Lasike, Murley; Lang, Mulchrone; Marler, Ward, Sinckler, Symons, Merrick, Dombrandt, Clifford, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Crumpton, Boyce, Collier, Glynn, Bothma, Lewis, Smith, Alofa.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

