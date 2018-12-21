Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

Saracens beat Exeter for the second time in three Premiership finals when they last met in May

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Exeter Chiefs have made just one change for their top-of-the table fixture with unbeaten Premiership leaders Saracens.

Former England forward Matt Kvesic replaces Tom Lawday at number eight after the Chiefs beat Gloucester at Kingsholm in the Champions Cup.

Alex Lozowski starts on the wing in place of Sean Maitland for Sarries, who have made three changes.

Nick Isiekwe replaces Will Skelton in the second row, while Calum Clark is preferred to Schalk Burger at flanker.

Despite scoring the opening try for Saracens against Cardiff Blues in the Champions Cup last week, Maitland misses out completely while Vincent Koch will play for the 50th time.

Exeter's former Australia scrum-half Nic White has recovered from a foot injury, but young scrum-half Jack Maunder keeps his place for the hosts, as does inexperienced winger Tom O'Flaherty.

Can Exeter end Saracens' unbeaten run?

It is the first meeting between the two sides since Saracens beat Exeter 27-10 in May's Premiership final at Twickenham.

Since then Exeter have lost just once in the league - at Harlequins on 30 November - while Saracens have not lost domestically since they were defeated by the Chiefs at Sandy Park on 4 March.

Mark McCall's side have not been defeated in any competition since Leinster knocked them out of the Champions Cup at the quarter-final stage on 1 April.

Saracens' last loss on English soil was at Sandy Park in March

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Sport: "The challenge is within ourselves, it's making sure we don't just rest on last week, we have the same desire to work hard, that same positivity in our heads that we're going to get a job done and that same drive.

"That's the challenge that's the whole thing they should be looking at.

"We're not looking too hard at Saracens, we're looking at ourselves. Let's make sure we get ourselves right, and if we get ourselves in the right shape of mind, we're a good side and we can beat anyone.

"We're both very good sides, we've got to be on the ball right across the game and as much as anything there will be mistakes.

"The important thing is we've got to be comfortable making mistakes as we've got to put ourselves out there, but when the mistakes happen it's what you do next. Sarries will make mistakes, we will, it's just who reacts the best and over the 80 who reacts and works the hardest."

Exeter were beaten by Gloucester in the European Champions Cup in their most recent outing at Sandy Park, but Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth does not think it is an "opportunity to pounce" for the north Londoners.

"We know a loss at home does not make them a bad team and they will not be worrying about one game," the 35-year-old told BBC Radio London.

"They are a team we massively respect because of the consistency they have shown over the last few years and the battles we have had with them.

"We are excited to go and play a very good team in a great atmosphere and we will have to be at our best to come away with anything."

Exeter: Simmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Dennis, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Williams, Lees, Lawday, White, Devoto, Dollman.

Saracens: Goode; Lozowski, Tompkins, Barritt, Lewington; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Rhodes, Clark, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Judge, Day, Skelton, Burger, Whiteley, Gallagher.

Referee: Thomas Foley.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.