Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester

Josh Matavesi suffered an ankle injury in only Newcastle's second game of the Premiership season against Leicester on 9 September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 23 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Falcons will welcome back Josh Matavesi after three-and-a-half months out with an ankle injury for Gloucester's visit.

The return of Fiji centre Matavesi is one of five changes as Alex Tait, Logovi'i Mulipola, Calum Green and Gary Graham also come into the starting XV.

Charlie Sharples will play his 250th game for third-placed Gloucester, who also make five changes.

Lewis Ludlow (wrist) is back after two months out, but Danny Cipriani (chest muscle) could miss six weeks.

Callum Braley, Owen Williams, Tom Hudson and Ciaran Knight also return to Gloucester's starting line-up.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Tait; Flood (capt), Takulua; Lockwood, Cooper, Mulipola, Green, Cavubati, Graham, Hardie, M Wilson.

Replacements: McGuigan, Davison, D Wilson, Davidson, Burrows, Young, Connon, Arscott.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Hudson, Thorley; Williams, Braley; Hohneck, Visagie, Knight, Slater (capt), Mostert, Clarke, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, McAllister, Balmain, Savage, Evans, Heinz, Trinder, Kriel.

Referee: Karl Dickson

