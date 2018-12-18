Duncan Weir: Scotland stand-off signs two-year deal with Worcester Warriors

Duncan Weir has a 91 per cent kicking accuracy with 30 out of 33 in the Premiership this season

Worcester Warriors' Scotland international stand-off Duncan Weir has signed a new two-year contract extension with the Premiership club.

Weir, 27, arrived from Edinburgh in the summer on only a one-year deal, but is now tied to Sixways until 2021.

His form this season brought him a recall to the initial Scotland squad for the autumn internationals.

"Duncan has shown that he is one of the best fly-halves in the Premiership," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He has been a key player for us this season and has given the team real direction. And his kicking has been superb."

Weir, capped 27 times by Scotland, began his career at Glasgow Warriors in 2010 before moving to Edinburgh in 2016.

"I have really enjoyed pulling on the Warriors shirt," he said. "All the lads welcomed me with open arms when I arrived in the summer and I've felt at home from day one.

"My aim now is to help us get some more wins and keep pushing up the Premiership table."

Worcester are currently ninth in the Premiership - two points off the bottom, but only seven points off a top-four place, in one of the most competitive seasons since the professional era began.