Will Butler: Worcester Warriors centre signs two-year contract

Will Butler (left) was set up for the first of the two tries he scored on his full Premiership debut in May by Wales wing Josh Adams

Worcester Warriors centre Will Butler has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club - after recovering from elbow surgery.

The 20-year-old academy player was injured less than half an hour into his full Premiership debut after scoring two tries in the opening 12 minutes.

He was then ruled out until December after having surgery in August.

But he made his first appearance of the season against Pau last weekend, coming on for the final 15 minutes.

After his return in that European Challenge Cup win at Sixways, director of rugby Alan Solomons is now ready to consider him for the full Warriors' first-team squad, in the continued absence of England's Ben Te'o.

"He's a terrific young player," Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "He's still a young boy who will get bigger and stronger, we'll make sure of that, and has a bright future ahead of him. He's got a good rugby brain and good skills.

"All these young guys coming through the academy, I'm really pleased about. Aside from Will Butler and Ted Hill, there's Kai Owen at loose-head, Joe Morris at tight-head, Beck Cutting at hooker, Justin Clegg and Andrew Kitchener at lock, Ollie Lawrence at centre and Nick David at full-back. That's really powerful."

Butler's pathway to the first team

Along with Josh Adams, now a fully-fledged Wales international, Butler made his Warriors debut as an 18-year-old academy player in Russia in October 2016, playing the first 46 minutes of his side's 19-12 defeat by Enisei-STM.

He then made two Anglo-Welsh Cup appearances last season, before coming off the bench to replace the injured Ryan Mills for his Premiership debut at home to Leicester in March.

He then scored twice on his first Premiership start on the final day of the season at Northampton, only to then go off injured in the 29th minute.