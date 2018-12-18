Dan Lydiate fit for Ospreys against Scarlets

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 22 Dec Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru the BBC Sport website and app

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate could return from injury for Ospreys at home against Scarlets in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Lydiate suffered an elbow injury on Wales duty and last played against Australia on 10 November.

"Dan had a really good start to the season and played a fantastic game for Wales so it's great to have him back in contention," said assistant coach Matt Sherratt.

Wales first-choice prop Nicky Smith (ankle injury) is still out.

But Ospreys are likely to recall current Wales players including George North, Owen Watkin, Aled Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Justin Tipuric, who sat out their European Challenge Cup defeat at Stade Francais Paris last weekend.

Centre Scott Williams, fly-half Sam Davies and Tonga prop Ma'afu Fia were also rested.

"They're usually tight affairs in the derbies, so having as much experience as you can get on the pitch is really useful," said Sherratt.

Scarlets have won the last four Pro14 encounters against their neighbours, including a 20-17 victory in October 2018.

Both teams have six wins from 10 league games this season, though the Ospreys have also won two from four in the second-tier Challenge Cup while the Scarlets are winless in the top-tier European Champions Cup.

Captain Tipuric said: "It's a big game for everyone if you're an Osprey or a Scarlet. With the derby games you know Christmas is round the corner and you have a good Christmas or not (depending on the result).

"You're playing against (Wales) team-mates from the other day and now they're the opposition."

The centre positions are likely to provide some of the keenest rivalry, with Ospreys' former Scarlet Scott Williams, Watkin and Cory Allen matched against current Wales first-choices Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes, along with Samoa's Kieron Fonotia, a former Osprey.

"This game and the two (derbies) after it will play a big part in where we end up and everyone wants to play in the three derby games with a lot of bragging rights at stake as well," said Watkin.

"It's a good test for us for the Six Nations if selected, with international competition on the line as well.

"On a personal level I want to play better than Hadleigh Parkes, because he's in my position for Wales as well, but you can't get too selfish."