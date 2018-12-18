Richard Cockerill: Edinburgh coach says Scottish rugby will miss Scott Johnson

Scott Johnson won five of his 16 games in charge of Scotland

Scott Johnson has done a "fantastic job" and his departure "leaves a hole" within Scottish Rugby, according to the Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

Director of rugby Johnson is to leave after the Six Nations for a similar role in his native Australia.

His contribution to Scottish rugby's recent revival has been hotly disputed, but Cockerill says Johnson's work deserves to be recognised.

"Love him or hate him, he's done a fantastic job," Cockerill said.

"The game has got financially stronger, the playing side has got deeper and stronger, both pro teams are doing well and the national team is doing the same.

"When things need changing, you're always going to upset someone and Scott's done a fantastic job of that. I think people will realise what he did for the union, how good he was, when he's not here."

Johnson, 56, has worked for Scottish Rugby since joining the national team as an assistant coach in 2012.

He succeeded Andy Robinson as head coach on an interim basis later that year, taking charge of 16 matches and recording five wins as well as heavy defeats at the hand of England and Wales.

Johnson took on the director of rugby role when Vern Cotter arrived in summer 2014 and is thought to have played a key role in the arrival of Cotter, Cockerill and Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"I've always found him very good, very forthright and to the point," Cockerill said. "He's a very forward-thinking guy around how the game should be played.

"He'll be very hard to replace because his skills-set is pretty unique. He's got a lot of contacts in the game, he's coached on all continents and he's got a lot of experience.

"His knowledge behind the scenes has been instrumental in Scottish rugby getting stronger and stronger. He's left a very strong legacy."