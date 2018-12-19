Welsh Rugby Union set to name Wales coach-elect Wayne Pivac's assistants

Stephen Jones (R) joined Wayne Pivac at Scarlets for the start of the 2015-16 season

The Welsh Rugby Union is set to name Wayne Pivac's leading backroom staff for his reign as Wales coach.

Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones and Glasgow Warriors forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys have been tipped to join Pivac's set up after Warren Gatland steps down.

Gatland's tenure ends after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Pivac is leaving Scarlets to take the Wales role and their defence coach, Byron Hayward, could join him.

Former Fiji boss Pivac's Wales contract runs until after the 2023 World Cup.

Jones is a former Scarlets and Wales fly-half who won 104 caps for his country and six more Test caps over two British and Irish Lions tours.

The 41-year-old also had playing stints at Clermont Auvergne and Wasps, where his coaching career began before returning to Wales as Pivac's backs coach in 2015.

Ex-Cardiff RFC player Humphreys, 49, is a former Wales hooker and captain, who won 35 caps before moving into a coaching career that has seen him work for Canada, Ospreys, Scotland and latterly Glasgow.