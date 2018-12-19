Glasgow Warriors: Adam Hastings relishing fly-half responsibility after signing new deal

Hastings has scored 139 points in 19 games for Glasgow

Adam Hastings says he is relishing being Glasgow's starting fly-half after finding the responsibility of wearing the number 10 shirt "daunting" earlier in his career.

Hastings, 22, joined Warriors from Bath in the summer of 2017.

The Scotland international, who has signed a contract extension to remain at Scotstoun until 2021, says he has matured since moving north.

"I enjoy the responsibility much more now than I used to," Hastings said.

"It was a bit daunting at first, leaving school and you're a young bloke and you've got to boss these men about. They're maybe thinking 'Who's this kid?'

"I'm a bit older now and I feel I'm much more settled than maybe I was at Bath. Hopefully I've got the respect of the boys to shout at them around the park."

Hastings had to bide his time as Finn Russell's understudy in his first season at Glasgow but, since the Scotland international left for Racing 92 last summer, he has thrived.

The son of former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings believes having that time to settle into his surroundings without the pressure of playing every week has helped him.

He also thinks that the style of play favoured by coach Dave Rennie suits his game, too.

"He really pushes that attacking brand of rugby that I want to play," Hastings said. "He's told me to back my instincts but also telling me to do the obvious things - when it's not on to run, it's on to kick.

"He's helping me with my game-management. You've got your instinctive stuff like running the ball out or beating defenders but he's just helping me with the broader aspect of the game."

'We've looked at it as a possible 10 points'

Glasgow travel to Murrayfield on Saturday for the first leg of the festive Pro14 double-header against Edinburgh.

Having lost on both visits to the national stadium last season, Hastings says the Warriors players are fired up to make amends in the first leg of this year's 1872 Cup.

"Edinburgh have been going well. They've obviously started really strongly in their pool in Europe," he said.

"They've not been going as well in the league as in Europe but they're a quality side with some very good players. We've looked at it as a possible 10 points to take out of these games and we want all 10."