On-loan Leinster second row Ian Nagle set to make first Ulster start

Pro14: Ulster v Munster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 21 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

On-loan Leinster second row Ian Nagle is set to make his first start for Ulster in Friday's Pro14 inter-provincial against Munster in Belfast.

Nagle, 30, has recovered from an injury which kept him out of consideration for the province's back-to-back bonus-point Champions Cup wins over Scarlets.

Nagle is expected to partner fellow lock Kieran Treadwell, with fit-again Matthew Dalton a likely replacement.

Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson and Matthew Rea are on the injured list.

O'Connor is set to be absent for another two or three weeks, while Henderson was ruled out for up to three months earlier this week after undergoing surgery on a torn thumb ligament.

Rea is expected to be missing for a similar period after fracturing his thumb playing for Ballymena at the weekend.

Nagle has made two appearances off the bench for Ulster in their most recent Pro14 games against the Scarlets and Cardiff Blues.

The former London Irish second row played only once for Leinster this campaign, before joining Ulster on loan until the end of the season in November.

The province have won five of their last six matches and will be out to avenge a record 64-7 defeat by Munster in Limerick in September.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland will be without some of his Ireland squad players for some of the inter-pro fixtures during the Christmas and New Year period because of the IRFU's player management protocols.

After the visit of Munster to Kingspan Stadium, McFarland's men face away trips to Connacht on Friday 28 December and Leinster on Saturday 5 January.

Ulster currently lie third in Conference B of the Pro14, 15 points adrift of runaway leaders Leinster but behind second-placed Scarlets only on points difference.

Munster are second in Conference A and will hope to bounce back from their Champions Cup defeat by Castres last weekend.